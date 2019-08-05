Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Caravans pitch up at Newbury park

Vehicles arrived this morning (Monday)

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886632

Travellers pitch up at Newbury park

MORE than 10 caravans have pitched up in Newbury's Northcroft and Goldwell parks.

The caravans arrived this morning and the police were at the scene at around midday.

More details to follow.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Police and ambulance at Brimpton incident

Police and ambulance at Brimpton incident

Police appeal for witnesses to fatal accident in Hungerford

Police appeal for witnesses to fatal accident in Hungerford

Thatcham motorist caught drink-driving

Thatcham motorist caught drink-driving

Cobrizo Lounge set to open in Northbrook Street next month

Cobrizo Lounge set to open in Northbrook Street next month

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33