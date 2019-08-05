Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
MORE than 10 caravans have pitched up in Newbury's Northcroft and Goldwell parks.
The caravans arrived this morning and the police were at the scene at around midday.
More details to follow.
Caravans pitch up at Newbury park
