UPDATE: Police investigating unexplained death in Brimpton

Police are investigating the unexplained death of a man in Brimpton.

Officers, ambulance crews and a bomb disposal team were called to a property in Enborne Way at 6.40pm on Sunday.

A 45-year-old man was found dead at the property.

Officers are investigating the death, but they have said that it is not believed to be suspicious.

Some potentially hazardous material was identified at the property and the police are working to remove it safely.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said that the force could not confirm the identity of the substance at this stage.

A scene watch is currently in place at the property.

Residents told NewburyToday that neighbours had been evacuated from their properties last night and that chemical hazard and bomb disposal teams were on site.