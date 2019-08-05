Free Playday fun for children

BASINGSTOKE and Deane Borough Council is holding a number of activities across the borough to highlight the importance of play in children’s lives, to tie in with the Playday national campaign.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, August 6), between 10am and 3pm at Bishops Green Village Hall, there will be a range of free activities for children aged under 10.

These activities will include a treasure hunt, storytelling sessions and pizza making.

Then, at the Fieldgate Centre, Kingsclere, on Wednesday, August 7, from 10am to 2pm, there will be a free play session for children aged between two years and 14.

There will be soft play, crafts, go-carts and crazy golf.

Cabinet member for homes and families Tristan Robinson said: “Participating in play is so important for children and their development as it helps children to develop social and behavioural skills and supports physical and emotional growth, mental and educational development.

“These events promote play, interaction and family involvement and everyone who comes along will meet other members of their own communities as well as having a really fun day out.

“They’ll learn about their local facilities and resources, in addition to finding out how play can be enjoyed in everyday life.”

Each Playday event is free, but some activities may have a small additional charge.