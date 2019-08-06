East Ilsley Baptist Church to be converted into dwelling

A developer has been given the go-ahead to convert East Ilsley’s Baptist church into a house.

Plans for the redevelopment of the building were first submitted to West Berkshire Council in February, with Rowstock Properties Ltd, Didcot, proposing the church’s conversion into a two-bedroom property.

The scheme was given the green light on Thursday.

Like many in the Downs area, the church has a long history, having been erected in 1864.

While nearby St Mary’s Church predates it by centuries, it once catered to a large Baptist congregation.

Its gothic design is typical of the era.

It closed in 2012 after nearly 150 years continuous service.

Its condition has been described as exceptional and “weathertight”.

In its initial development application, the developer pledged to respect the mid-Victorian architecture of the building, which falls within the designated East Ilsley Conservation Area.

While it emphasised that the church “does not merit local or national listing”, it acknowledged it to be “a heritage asset in its own right”, meriting careful treatment.

Plans have been drawn up to relocate some of the headstones in the adjoining graveyard.

No graves would be disturbed by this process, and builders would move as few of the memorials as possible.