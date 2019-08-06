New debt centre looking for volunteers

A DEBT centre to help people in West Berkshire is looking for volunteers to assist its newly-appointed manager.

As previously reported in the Newbury Weekly News, churches in Newbury have teamed up with Christians Against Poverty (CAP) to open a debt centre to serve Newbury, Thatcham, Hungerford and the surrounding area.

The move follows CAP identifying Newbury as being in the top five per cent of enquiries to its call centre for unreached areas of the UK.

The debt centre will provide help and support for those facing financial difficulty in West Berkshire.

Debt centre steering group chairman Mark Landreth-Smith said: “I think it is great that we can work together across the town to lift people out of crippling debt.

“We are grateful to all those individuals and organisations who have helped and contributed in getting this project off the ground.

“So many people will find help and hope.”

Lisa John has taken up the post of debt centre manager.

She said: “I am delighted to take up this position.

“It is something I have been wanting to do for seven years.

“I am excited about working with the churches and other agencies across the town, but I am also excited to help people get out of debt.

“We’re obviously keen for people to know that the service is free, that it’s available to everyone, regardless of their background and no matter how bad their situation we can help.”

Those in need of help with debts can call the CAP helpline on 0800 328 0006 or visit capuk.org/help

Calculations from Bridge Church Newbury show that approximately 19,500 people in the district are over-indebted, meaning that they have either fallen behind with their bills or feel that their debts are a heavy burden.

Around 2,400 are foodbank debt-related clients.