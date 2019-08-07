Prize pickings on Arabian raceday

THE Dubai International Arabian Races at Newbury Racecourse attracted a crowd of nearly 7,500 racing fans on Sunday.

Staged under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, deputy ruler of Dubai and UAE minister of finance, the free to attend raceday is widely regarded as the pinnacle of the global Arabian racing season, boasting no fewer than four Group 1 contests.

Off the track there were prize draws and competitions, including the Arabian Rainbow competition, which had pupils from 14 schools in and around West Berkshire decorate near life-sized models of Arabian horses.

Hungerford Primary School was the winner of a £2,500 prize, chosen by Sheikh Hamdan.

The competition for the best dressed lady on the day was won by Tasmin Wooldridge, who, together with a friend, will be jetting off to Dubai for a luxury three-night stay at one of Roda’s five-star properties and flights, courtesy of Emirates Airline.

Abbie Webster and Wilf Butler picked up a new iPad each for winning the best children’s hat competition, while the day’s star prize – the keys to a brand new Kia Picanto 2 worth more than £11,300 – were presented to Sophie Brookes from Cardiff.