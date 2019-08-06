Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Fire Station open day makes a splash

NEWBURY Fire Station opened its doors to the public for its open day on Saturday.

All the water falling from the sky did not put off budding firefighters who were happy to climb into the engines and play with the hoses. 

And firefighters demonstrated the devastating results of adding half a cup of water to a chip pan fire.

There was a police van, armed police, specialist fire crews, facepainting, child’s play in a smoke house and vintage vehicles. 

Crowds were particularly taken with Harvey, a canine member of the crew who showed off some of his investigative skills in arson identification.  

Green watch demonstrated removing three casualties from a car, with one trapped under the vehicle and two inside, which required removing the roof.  

Station manager Robin Jordan said the open day was a community event for the people of Newbury. 

He said: “We were busy from the word go.

“The station as a whole has really come together, they came in off duty to promote the station and show what we do, give fire safety advice and have a bit of fun, while raising money for a good local cause.

“The weather tried to have a go at us but it didn’t affect the result of the day and we had a great turnout from the public.

“I think everything throughout the whole day was really well attended.”

He thanked the police, South Central Ambulance Service and young firefighters who helped on the day.

Mr Jordan praised local businesses who had contributed “fantastic donations”, including Carnaby Scooters and Camp Hopson. 

The open day raised more than £2,177, which will be split between the Fire Fighters Charity and West Berkshire Homeless. 

