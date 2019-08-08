Rita's garden wows judges

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...
THE results of the residential and commercial entries for Hungerford in Bloom have been announced.
The winners of the Hungerford Allotment Holders’ Association entries were published the week before.
Town councillor Sally Hawkins, who organised the contest, said in a statement: “We are delighted there were lots of entries and that the gardens were all of such a high standard.
“What beautiful gardens and allotments we have in Hungerford; real gems and treasures loved and nurtured by green-fingered residents and business owners.
“It was a privilege to accompany the judges to the commercial and residential entries, to meet you all and then to visit the Marsh Lane allotments at the fete.”
The Hungerford in Bloom prize- giving ceremony will be held on Saturday morning at the Croft Field Activity Centre.
The results are as follows:
Commercial
1st – The Pelican Inn, Froxfield
2nd – The Downgate
Highly Commended – Knight Frank
Commended – John O’Gaunt Inn
Schools
1st – Hungerford Nursery School
Residential
Container Garden
1st – Rita Phillips
2nd – Brian Talmage
Commended – Liz Barnett
Commended – Jane Buckle
Front Garden
1st – Marilyn Read
2nd – Sally James
Commended – Fae Morgan
Commended – Peter Harries
Back Garden
1st – Peter Hibberd
2nd – Patricia Morgan
Highly Commended – Lesley Thompson
Highly Commended – Brian Talmage
Commended – Marilyn Read
Commended – Derek Alford
