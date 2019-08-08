Rita's garden wows judges

THE results of the residential and commercial entries for Hungerford in Bloom have been announced.

The winners of the Hungerford Allotment Holders’ Association entries were published the week before.

Town councillor Sally Hawkins, who organised the contest, said in a statement: “We are delighted there were lots of entries and that the gardens were all of such a high standard.

“What beautiful gardens and allotments we have in Hungerford; real gems and treasures loved and nurtured by green-fingered residents and business owners.

“It was a privilege to accompany the judges to the commercial and residential entries, to meet you all and then to visit the Marsh Lane allotments at the fete.”

The Hungerford in Bloom prize- giving ceremony will be held on Saturday morning at the Croft Field Activity Centre.

The results are as follows:

Commercial

1st – The Pelican Inn, Froxfield

2nd – The Downgate

Highly Commended – Knight Frank

Commended – John O’Gaunt Inn

Schools

1st – Hungerford Nursery School

Residential

Container Garden

1st – Rita Phillips

2nd – Brian Talmage

Commended – Liz Barnett

Commended – Jane Buckle

Front Garden

1st – Marilyn Read

2nd – Sally James

Commended – Fae Morgan

Commended – Peter Harries

Back Garden

1st – Peter Hibberd

2nd – Patricia Morgan

Highly Commended – Lesley Thompson

Highly Commended – Brian Talmage

Commended – Marilyn Read

Commended – Derek Alford