Pearl, 95, has a Wales of time with Sir Tom Jones

IT’S not unusual to have fun with anyone – but one Newbury woman had a special day when she met Sir Tom Jones at Newbury Racecourse.

Pearl Evans, 95, took a kiss from the Welsh singing sensation following a request from her care home.

Mrs Evans, who is from the Rhondda Valley, was reminded of the Green Green Grass of Home during her chat with Sir Tom. She even took a printed Welsh flag to the meeting.

Speaking to the Newbury Weekly News, Mrs Evans said: “We had a little chat about when we were young.

“He asked where I was from and he was pleased that I had not lost my accent.”

Mrs Evans, who said her favourite Sir Tom songs were Delilah and Green Green Grass of Home, added “he gave me a kiss on the cheek then he said he was proud that I hadn’t lost my accent”.

She said it had been a special and lovely day.

The meet and greet was organised by the activities co-ordinator at Willows Edge care home, Louise Lloyd.

Mrs Evans’ husband of 72 years, Bill, died shortly after the meeting was arranged.

The couple moved to Willows Edge in Shaw a year ago.

Mrs Lloyd said that Mr Evans “used to sit there and say ‘I love you Pearl. I love you Pearl’.”

But when he was told that his wife was going to see Sir Tom his response was “I don’t like him” and he opted out of the trip.

Mrs Evans was accompanied by Mrs Lloyd and was one of around 10 people to meet Sir Tom at the racecourse before he performed on Saturday, July 20.

Mrs Lloyd said: “I phoned the racecourse when I knew that he was coming to Newbury and just said ‘do you think he could pop into our care home on the way as we have a Welsh lady here?’”

When asked why the trip was arranged, Mrs Lloyd said: “Pearl is Welsh and he comes from pretty much the next town down from where she’s from, and she’s lovely.

“It was a lovely day, a really lovely day.”

Mrs Evans met her husband, who served in the Royal Air Force, when she was working at Cheam School, Headley.

They had a daughter and two sons, the eldest of whom died in a car accident and “broke our hearts”, Mrs Evans said.

Their surviving son lives in Newbury and their daughter lives in Sussex.

When asked if she was a Sir Tom fan, Mrs Lloyd said: “I am now.”

Nearly 23,000 people attended the Party in the Paddock event at the racecourse.

After the set, Sir Tom tweeted: “I’ll never fall out of love with you. Thanks @NewburyRacing.”