Mayor launches fund to replace fur-trimmed robes

THE mayor of Newbury is fundraising to replace her fur-trimmed robes of office.

Elizabeth O’Keeffe (Lib Dem) said: “On becoming mayor, I realised for the first time that the mayor’s robe is trimmed with sable.

“In the United Kingdom we no longer find it socially or ethically responsible to kill animals in order to adorn our clothes in their fur.

“I have researched 14 towns to ascertain if their robes still have real fur trims.

“Of the 14, from Plymouth to York, from Winchester to Worthing, they have dispensed with the practice.

“Some of them made the change in 2000 and the majority in 2013.

“Some completely replaced the robes others just changed the trim.”

She has stated that she does not wish to wear the sable-trimmed robe and would like to replace it.

However, there isn’t a budget for civic robes, so she is raising money through donations to replace them.

The sable is a species of marten, a small mammal living in forest areas in Russia, China, Japan and Scandinavia.

Mrs O’Keeffe added: “It is no longer widely hunted, but is still farmed in some countries.

“These farms do not have great welfare standards nor do the animals have a quality of life.”

The replacement robes will cost £1,400 and the full council would decide what was to be done with the current robe.

It is likely to be donated to the museum as a historical artefact.

Some donations have already been received, but if you would like to make a contribution this can be done via cheque payable to Newbury Town Council with ‘robe’ written on the reverse or bank transfer to Handelsbanken, Oxford Square, Oxford Street, Newbury – account 34761954 sort code 40-51-62 ref for transfer MRNTC.

