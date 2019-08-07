Crews attend Silchester Road fire

TADLEY fire crews are currently at an incident at Stacey's Industrial Estate off Silchester Road, Tadley.

They were called to the fire at approximately 4.30am today (Wednesday).

Four acetylene cylinders were directly involved in the fire and as a precaution a 200m exclusion zone remains in place. The public are advised to please keep windows and doors shut locally and to avoid the area.

One pump from Tadley, one from Basingstoke, and one pump each from Whitley Wood, Newbury, Mortimer and an Incident Command Unit from Maidenhead were sent to the scene.

The fire has been extinguished but crews remain on site to ensure the safety of all concerned.