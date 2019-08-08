Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

In this week's Newbury Weekly News, West Berkshire Council has said that mistakes were made in the build up to the death of a baby.    

Also in this week's paper, councillors want to see the speed limit on the A339 reduced. 

Meanwhile, a call has made to involve more women in politics. 

And a charity event has celebrated its 10th year by raising more than £105,000.

In Hungerford news, planners are being urged to tear up proposals for 100 homes.

In Thatcham, a local boy's devotion to his football club has been recognised at Wembley Stadium. 

In North Hampshire, an Ashford Hill man has raised money for Parkinson’s UK by cycling from Zurich to Hampshire.

And on the villages page, villagers have pulled together for an environmental initiative at a primary school. 

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

All this and more for just £1. Support your awarding-winning local paper and pick up a copy today.

