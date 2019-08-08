Police cancel Sulhamstead Open Day

Thames Valley Police has cancelled its annual Open Day in Sulhamstead.

The event was due to take place on Saturday, and would have allowed members of the public to interact with the police up front.

However, the force stated today that these plans had been axed, due to adverse weather.

It noted that the Open Day would have demanded the erection of a large number of temporary structures; these would have been negatively impacted by the forecast conditions.

The force apologises for any inconvenience arising from the decision.