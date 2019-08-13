Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Roadworks in Thatcham Broadway this week

Access restrictions to last for a week

ACCESS to Thatcham Broadway will be restricted this week.

The road will be closed to southbound traffic outside the Kings Head pub to allow a footpath to repaired. 

Drivers will be prohibited from turning south from the A4 into the Broadway. Access from the Broadway on to the A4 will not be restricted. 

The restriction will be in place between 9.30am and 3.30pm from today (Tuesday) until Tuesday, August 20. 

Enquiries can be made to West Berkshire Council's highways maintenance team on (01635) 519080.

