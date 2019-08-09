Traffic lights at Bear Lane roundabout to be turned off this weekend

TRAFFIC lights at Newbury Sainsbury's/Bear Lane roundabout will be switched off this weekend.

Contractors will be switching off the lights on Sunday, August 11 in order to install new ones.

The switch-off means that that traffic will be managed through a series of temporary traffic lights and give way lines "for the next few weeks" until the new lights are operational.

Traffic coming from the south on the A339 or from Kings Road will be controlled by traffic lights but traffic from the north or from Bear Lane will have to give way to circulating traffic.

The pedestrian crossing south of the roundabout will also be closed, meaning pedestrians will have to use the subway.

West Berkshire Council has said that officers will be on hand to adjust the temporary light timings but added there would be "an element of trial and error so it may take a few days for things to settle down."

In addition to the roundabout works, temporary traffic lights will soon be activated in Market Street so that contractors working on the Market Street redevelopment can install hoardings in front of the old bus station.

The council said that advance warning signs would be put up with exact dates when they were available.