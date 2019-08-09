Hindu festival to take place in Newbury tomorrow (Saturday)

THE annual Newbury Rathayatra Festival 2019 will make its return to Newbury on Saturday.

The 5,000-year-old Hindu festival is celebrated in more than 450 cities around the world and is coming to town for the fourth consecutive year.

The free cultural and spiritual music event celebrates love, unity, peace and diversity.

Starting in the Market Place, a procession will make its way down Northbrook Street to Victoria Park.

The celebration continues in the park with a free vegetarian meal for all visitors, live music, a magic show, face painting, henna tattoos, yoga and meditation tents.

The festival marks Lord Krishna’s return to Vrindaban, his childhood home, and is held annually to honour Lord Jagannatha.

It originated 5,000 years ago in the city of Jagannatha Pur, India.

Krishna is one of the most widely-revered of all Hindu deities and the festival is of major cultural significance.

It is organised by ISKON and Food for All, a London-based charity that distributes free food to those who need it.

The event is free and starts at 12.30pm, with live mantra music in Victoria Park between 2.30pm and 5.30pm.