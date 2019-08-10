Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Former vicar Clive in charity skydive

Act is in support of Motor Neurone Disease Association

A retired Compton vicar has announced his intention to perform a tandem skydive in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

The Rev Clive Jones, 78, plans to stage a jump over Salisbury Plain on September 26.

He has so far raised £1,400 towards his effort.

He was inspired to action after the death in July of 47-year-old Jonathan Edwards, a much-loved village resident who suffered from MND.

Mr Jones remains an active member of the Hermitage church community, assisting with services and functions.

He visited Mr Edwards throughout his battle with MND.

Mr Jones said that it was his 16-year-old grandson who originally suggested a skydive.

He insists that he is not fazed by the jump and that his motivations run deeper than personal achievement, saying : “I saw this chap on TV [performing a skydive] who was 100, and I thought that I am 22 years younger than him.

“Jon was a lovely man. He was very kind and thoughtful and he had a lovely smile.

“MND is a killing disease and the quicker we find a cause and a cure or treatment the better.”

Mr Jones will be overseeing a memorial service for Mr Edwards at St Mary and St Nicholas Church, Compton, on Monday, starting at 2pm.

To sponsor the skydive, visit tinyurl.com/yxebs3ej

