New attractions at 110th county show

THE countdown to this year’s Royal County of Berkshire Show is on.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to flock to Newbury Showground over the weekend of September 21 and 22.

The annual event – now in its 110th year – brings together racing enthusiasts, artisans, foodies, agricultural and other retailers from across Berkshire and the wider UK.

It is organised by the Newbury and District Agricultural Society and sponsored by a variety of big-name firms with a local presence.

These include Savills, Beeswax Dyson Farming, the Newbury Building Society and Arena.

This year’s show promises to be one of the largest yet, including multiple new attractions for all ages.

Around 600 stands will be present throughout, selling a wide range of goods.

These include country attire, toys and games.

A world-class stunt show, the Extreme Bike Battle, will be exhibiting in the main arena.

Also topping the arena bill is the 160-strong Guards Polo Club, who will be participating in a pony showcase.

A special marquee has been set aside for an Artistan Gin Competition, which visitors can enter on the RCBS website.

The Rowse-sponsored Bee and Honey Tent will provide people with insights into the latest developments in the industry and will also feature honey-tasting and candle-rolling functions.

A Taste of Japan Marquee seeks to infuse the event with an oriental twist.

Alongside sushi and tea stalls, a mini-petting zoo is planned, featuring Akita dogs.

In keeping with the Far Eastern theme, the Village Green will display live coverage of the Rugby World Cup, which starts on Friday, September 20 in Japan.

Old favourites will also be making a comeback, including the Dog Zone, vintage vehicle display and food hall.

This year’s end-of-season event may well prove the biggest in the show’s history, with more than 2,000 animals scheduled to partake.

Prior to this, all the livestock will be located in the Cattle Building, for visitors’ viewing pleasure.

Children’s entry will cost £1, while adults will be able to purchase tickets at fixed prices.

All information on the show can be found at tinyurl.com/yyntxocw