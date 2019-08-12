Three teenagers arrested following Newbury robbery

THREE teenagers have been arrested after a 15-year-old boy was robbed in Newbury.

At around 8pm on Monday, August 5, the boy was approached by a group of youths by the bike shed area to the left of Sainsburys, Kings Road.



Eight boys, aged between 15 and 17, approached the victim and told him to hand over his bag, otherwise he would be beaten up.



The victim handed over his bag and the group ran off in the direction of the A339 roundabout. They were chased by two members of the public.



Nobody was injured during the incident.



The boy who took the victim's bag is described as slim, mixed race, aged between 15 and 17, around 6ft tall with black fluffy hair. He was wearing a black hooded top and black trousers.



A 15-year-old boy from Basingstoke and two 17-year-old boys from Thatcham and Tadley have been arrested on suspicion of robbery. All have been released on bail.