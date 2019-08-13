Fourth drink-driving conviction for local chef

A CHEF has racked up his fourth conviction for drink-driving.

And this time the 35-year-old, who has worked at several local restaurants, was also caught with cannabis, Reading magistrates heard on Thursday.

In the dock was Richard Peaty, who lives at Stoney Lane, Ashmore Green.

Clare Barclay, prosecuting, said: “Around 2am, officers on mobile patrol saw the defendant driving with a defective front light.

“When they stopped him and spoke to him, they smelled alcohol.

“He was arrested and taken to the police station.

“He was searched while in custody and two lumps of cannabis resin were found on him.”

Mr Peaty admitted driving a Mercedes Vito van on the A4 London Road, Newbury, on July 14 after drinking more than the legal limit.

Tests showed 51mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Mr Peaty also admitted possessing the Class B-controlled drug cannabis on the same occasion.

He has three previous convictions for drink-driving, the court heard.

Paul Cantrell, defending, said his client had gone for a night out in Newbury and had planned to take a taxi home, leaving his van in an overnight car park.

He added: “At the end of the evening he went to the place he normally gets a taxi but none turned up.”

Eventually, the court heard, Mr Peaty went back to his vehicle, where he made the decision to drive home.

Mr Cantrell said: “He thought he would probably be all right to drive. He was wrong.”

There was no suggestion of bad driving, added Mr Cantrell, who handed magistrates character references on his client’s behalf.

The cannabis was a small amount intended for Mr Peaty’s personal use, the court was told.

After retiring to confer, magistrates fined Mr Peaty a total of £415.

In addition, he was ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £41.

Finally, Mr Peaty was banned from driving for three years.