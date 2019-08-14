Madness to star at Newbury Racecourse on Saturday

CHART-topping act Madness will take to the Party In The Paddock stage to perform after the racing at Newbury Racecourse on Saturday.

Following seven exciting races, the ska legends will play an array of their big hits.

Formed in London in 1976, the Madness line-up currently consists of six of the seven original members and will perform some of their classics.

The band, fronted by Suggs, have had 15 singles in the UK top 10, including hits such as Our House, Baggy Trousers, It Must Be Love and House of Fun.

For more details about the racing, see Luke Harvey’s column on page 58.