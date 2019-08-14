Hobbycraft to open in Newbury on August 27

HOBBYCRAFT, the UK’s largest arts and crafts retailer, is opening its new store in Newbury on Tuesday, August 27, at 9am.

It is also hosting a grand opening event on Saturday, August 31, at 9am, with exclusive offers and activities.

The new store at Unit 8A, Newbury Retail Park, will create 16 jobs.

On August 31, the store will be opened by Hobbycraft employees, who will accompany the mayor of Newbury, Elizabeth O’Keeffe, in the customary ribbon cutting.

The first 100 customers in store will also receive a free goody bag.