LIVE: A-level results and reaction as it happens

11.00am

Results from Trinity School are in and an amazing 81 per cent of students achieved A*-C grades and 53 per cent of them achieving A*-B.

Mahima Begum said: "I am really proud of my results. They were better than I thought I did." Her A* in History and A in Psychology and English Literature have secured her a place at University of Birmingham to study English Literature and History.

Gabriella Wilson was also happy with her results which have secured her a place at University of Winchester to study Sociology. She got a Merit in Performing Arts, C in Sociology and B in Media.

Well done all!

10.46am

This year, The Downs School is sending a record contingent to Oxbridge.

Among the top-performing students is Head Girl Freya Watson, who achieved 3 A*s (in Maths, Further Maths and Economics).

She will be studying Economics at Cambridge.

Freya said: "It feels so surreal ... I'm really happy and relieved.

"The two years of hard work and stress was well worth it."

10.33am

The results are in at The Willink School in Burghfield Common.

Sixteen per cent of them 80 pupils taking their A-levels achieved A* to A grades, 42 per cent achieved A* to B and 72 per cent got A* to C.

10.30am

10.25am

Staying with Park House, student Grace Norton has secured a place at Bath University after getting two A grades and two B grades.

Grace has enjoyed a good couple of months. In June she completed her Duke of Edinburgh Gold and attended Buckingham Palace for the ceremony.

Well done, Grace!

10.15am

Park House School headteacher Derek Peaple added: "These exceptional young people thoroughly deserve their success; we are so happy for them.

"As a year group, they have significantly exceeded every performance target and we congratulate them on the truly wonderful progress and achievement that this represents."

9.55am

It's all smiles at The Downs School in Compton!

9.50am

St Bart's pupil Isaac Fernandes looks pleased with himself - and with good reason! He got 4A*s and one A.

He is now taking a year out to do a placement.

Well done Issac!

9.45am

Blimey, the results are coming in thick and fast now. Over to The Downs School in Compton, where eight per cent of entries gained A* grades, 28 per cent A*-A grades, 56 per cent A*- B grades and 79 per cent A*-C grades.

Headteacher Chris Prosser said: “Our students have produced excellent results and I am really proud of what they have achieved.

"There are so many wonderful success stories that lie beneath these statistics and the students, staff and parents worked so hard to make it happen - it was a real team effort!

"My biggest pleasure is knowing that so many of these students will now be able to access their chosen destinations, whether that will be university, apprenticeships or a career. I wish them all the best on their next adventure.”

9.35am

We've got results coming in from Park House School, where 51.4 per cent of pupil achieved A* to B grades and 72.4 per cent achieved A* to C. Headteacher Derek Peaple said he is "thrilled".

9.30am

The results are in at Thatcham's Kennet School and its another very strong performance. In total, 41 per cent of pupils achieved A* to A grades, 64 per cent achieved A* to B grades and 87 per cent achieved A * to C grades. Well done Kennet!

9.23am

We've got some results in from Theale Green School.

Half of all grades were achieved at A*-B and all students who took the L3 BTEC qualifications achieve the top grade of Distinction *. The results have secured students places on sought after courses at universities including Cambridge and Russell Group universities as well as places on prestigious apprenticeships with companies such as the National Grid.

Headteacher of Theale Green School, Joanna Halliday, said: “I’m delighted to congratulate our students on their achievements, which are well-deserved after their hard work and wish them every success in their future careers.

“Year 13 have been so motivated in this, their final year, and their commitment to Theale Green School has been an absolute joy to see.

"We are all immensely proud of the very impressive young people who have completed their education here, and wish each and every one of them success in the future.”

9.15am

Congratulations to St Bart's pupil Sofia Pivaral-Booth, who got 4 A*s and is off to Oxford University to study experimental psychology.

9.10am

The results are in at St Gabriel's and it's a record breaking year. In total, 67 per cent of of students achieved A* to A grades, 91 per cent achieved A* to B grades and a massive 99 per cent achieved A* to C grades. Well done girls!

8.57am

ST BARTHOLOMEW’S SCHOOL SAYS:

St Bart’s is delighted to report yet another year of excellent results at A-level. With 231 students and nearly 700 entries from our open access sixth form, this cohort achieved some remarkable results. Well over a quarter of all grades were at A* or A, and nearly three-quarters were at C grade or better. Even more impressive, given the size of the cohort and the challenge of the new qualifications which are only assessed through terminal exams, is the pass rate of 99.3%

A total of 31 students achieved at least 3A* and A grades, including Isaac Fernandes (4A*s and 1A), Sofia Pivaral-Booth (4A*s), Harriet Atherton and Elsa Oakes (both 3A*s and 1A) and Matthew Forsyth (3A*s).

As a result of all the immense hard work of those students and their teachers, more than 160 of the cohort will be starting university across the country in the next few weeks, with seven of them starting at Oxford and Cambridge and a further seven beginning their studies in medicine or veterinary science.

7.40am

