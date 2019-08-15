Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

In this week's Newbury Weekly News

On sale today, priced at £1

IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, a Thatcham woman has married her terminally ill partner thanks to the generosity of the public.

Also, there's good news for rail users after it was announced there will be more frequent and faster trains from Newbury to Reading and London.

In other news, a man has been jailed after attacking two young girls.

Meanwhile, 'county lines' drug dealers are using Chieveley Services to ship drugs into West Berkshire.

On the villages page, churches need to attract a younger congregation if they are to thrive.

On the Hungerford pages, A pair of friends battling cancer have won a bowls tournament.

As usual, we've got our £25 fuel giveaway, five pages of arts and entertainment and nine pages of sport.

All this and more for just £1.

