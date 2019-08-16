Deliveroo launching in Newbury and Thatcham next month

FOOD delivery service Deliveroo is launching in Newbury and Thatcham next month.

Customers can schedule orders via the Deliveroo app up to one day in advance or receive food as soon as possible from independent eateries, takeaways and chain restaurants, delivered to their homes by car, bicycle, scooter or motorbike riders or drivers.

Deliveroo UK regional director Harrison Foster said: “We’ve seen a huge demand for Deliveroo in Newbury and Thatcham and we’re excited to be launching next month."