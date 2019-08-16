Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Serious accident on Bath Road

A4 reopened following incident last night

THERE was a serious accident on the Bath Road near Aldermaston Wharf last night.

The crash happened around midnight on the A4 between the junctions with the A340 and Ufton Lane.

The road reopened at 6.40am.

