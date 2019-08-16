Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Thatcham's Wyevale Garden Centre to close

'We wish colleagues all the very best for the future'

Wyevale has announced the closure of Thatcham Garden Centre.

According to Retail Gazette, the freehold and leasehold  have been bought by the current landlord, who has asked for vacant possession and the centre will close by the end of September.

Wyevale Garden Centres chief operating officer Anthony Jones said: “I am disappointed to announce that Thatcham Garden Centre will close by the end of September – we have informed our colleagues and would like to wish them all the very best for the future.”

