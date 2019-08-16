Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Didcot cooling towers to be blown up on Sunday

Exclusion zone around site of controlled explosion

Didcot cooling towers to be blown up on Sunday

THE three remaining cooling towers at Didcot A Power Station will be destroyed in a controlled explosion on Sunday, between 6am and 8am. 

The chimney will then be demolished in early autumn.

Owner RWE said: "To ensure that members of the community are kept safe during the demolition process, RWE is actively discouraging all forms of public participation, including attempts to view the demolition from close quarters."

An exclusion zone will be set up around the site on Sunday and the public will not be allowed to enter.

Thousands of people gathered to watch the first three of the six cooling towers blown up on July 27, 2014.

