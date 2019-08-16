Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Fast & Furious 9 being filmed at Greenham Common

Stars Vin Diesel and Nathalie Emmanuel spotted

FAST and Furious 9 is being filmed in Greenham Common.

Two of the stars of the Holywood blockbuster franchise – Vin Diesel and Nathalie Emmanuel – have been spotted at Newbury Rugby Club, where the trailers for the cast and crew (pictured above) were stationed yesterday and today (Friday).

Star Wars: The Force Awakens was also filmed at Greenham Common in 2014.

Have you seen any Fast and Furious stars in Newbury? Email newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk

