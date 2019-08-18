'Awesome' outdoor play area for Tadley

TADLEY is set to get an innovative sport and play area on The Common in the autumn.

Playinnovation, a provider of outdoor play and sports equipment, has joined forces with the Turbary Charity to provide the new facility.

The project will include a tennis court and multi-use games area designed for inclusive community use.

Turbary Charity chairman John Moss said: “This area in Tadley isn’t used as much as it should be.

“In the past we have tried different ideas and initiatives, but they have not increased the use of the area as much as we would have liked.

“This time we are learning from and listening to our community about what they want.

“We have therefore been able to secure funding to create this bright, modern and inviting space, which we are confident will be well-used, much loved and respected.

“We can’t wait to see it officially launch later this autumn.”

Playinnovation founder and chief executive Marco Boi said: “This project looks awesome and we are confident Tadley residents will agree.

“All our spaces are designed with physical wellbeing and social development central to their development.

“The benefits for young people and families of all ages and abilities are second to none.

“We’d like to thank the Turbary Charity for their support so far and we look forward to working closer with the community.”