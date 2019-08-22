German shepherd in training for new home

KAYA is a five-month-old German shepherd looking for an extra-special home where she can get the time, commitment and training she needs. She finds the world a bit overwhelming and is undergoing training at the centre to help her.

Kaya will need a patient owner, who has time to focus on her training needs. They will need to be understanding and allow her to develop at her own pace. She will need ongoing training, but her new owner will continue to have the support of the centre (Kaya’s new home will need to be within half an hour of a Dogs Trust rehoming centre). She knows the basics and is working on her muzzle training, recall and socialisation with other dogs.

Dogs Trust Newbury rehoming centre manager Antony Dominy said: “Kaya loves engaging with people and learning new things. She is a clever girl who thrives on enrichment and training and takes every opportunity as a chance to learn something new. She has so much potential once her confidence is built up some more. She has made some great friends at Dogs Trust Newbury and loves to visit the offices to see all the staff.

“She is happy meeting new people and although she can be worried, given some time, she soon makes friends. Kaya will need to be the only pet in her new home and will require quiet areas to walk in.

“She adores woodland walks where she can get her nose down and explore. Kaya is undergoing training around other dogs, but we cannot guarantee she will ever be fully comfortable with interactions with other dogs.

“She could potentially live with children aged 12 years and over who are used to larger breeds and can help with her training. She is a gorgeous girl with a lot of potential and will make a fantastic companion in the right home.”