Neil really cuts the mustard

A SILCHESTER man has beaten the compe-dijion by winning a Great Taste award for his mustard.

Neil Smithers, from Neil’s Marvellous Mustards, was awarded a two-star Great Taste award (the equivalent of silver), for his Wholegrain Mustard with Horseradish.

One of the judges said: “The taste is extremely appetising and well balanced.

“A brilliant example of the genre, we could think of no way to improve it.”

Mr Smithers said: “The only other time I’ve entered was in 2017 with one of my other mustards and although I wasn’t an award winner the comments that the judges wrote gave me the impetus to change and obviously improve on my recipes.

“I’m chuffed to bits, or as the saying goes, it really cuts the mustard.

“Now I want to find some new outlets for my range of mustards.”

There were 12,772 entries into Great Taste this year and of those products, 208 have been awarded a three-star (the top category), 1,326 received a two-star and 3,409 were awarded a one-star accolade.

Great Taste 2019, run by the Guild of Fine Food, will announce the winners of the Great Taste Golden Fork trophy on September 1 at an event in London.