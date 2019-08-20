More and faster trains to Reading and London

FASTER journeys and more frequent train services will be coming West Berkshire’s way in what is the biggest timetable change in more than 40 years.

Great Western Railway (GWR) announced that there will be a new timetable serving the Thames Valley from December.

On the popular Reading to Newbury route, passengers will benefit from an increase to three trains an hour, journey time improvements of around five minutes and a more consistent service throughout the day, with up to two fast services an hour running through to London Paddington.

Those travelling between Reading and Basingstoke will be able to take advantage of a third train an hour at peak times, which will add approximately 250 more seats at the busiest times and improve links to Mortimer Station.

The timetable is expected to come into effect on December 15 and the plans are subject to final industry approval, including from Network Rail.

West Berkshire Council’s executive member for transport and countryside, Richard Somner, welcomed the announcement.

He said: “We welcome the new timetable, which builds on the unprecedented investment made by the rail industry and also the efforts of the council and the Thames Valley Local Enterprise Partnership, who have worked in tandem with GWR to support electrification on the Newbury to Reading line, improvements to Newbury and Theale railway stations and the provision of new faster and less-polluting trains.

“These new services will provide residents with greater choice and seats, plus shorter travel times to Reading and London, helping to boost our links with these important economic centres and meeting the council’s priorities of developing local infrastructure and supporting businesses to start, develop and thrive in West Berkshire.

“I urge residents to consider taking advantage of these improved services and use the train wherever possible.”



GWR managing director Mark Hopwood said: “While December may seem a long time away for many, we have been working hard behind the scenes to prepare to implement the biggest timetable change on this network since 1976, enabling us to take advantage of the full benefits that new Intercity Express Trains are bringing.

“In providing more frequent and quicker journeys, our new timetable will for the vast majority of users quite literally mean ‘all change please’ and we are looking forward to publishing further details soon.”