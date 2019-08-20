Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Stella night in the pub

Landlady giving insight into inner workings of White Hart

Stella night in pub

FOLLOWING its reopening in April, Hamstead Marshall’s White Hart Inn is planning to host a ‘beer club’ function, allowing punters insight into the inner workings of the pub.

On October 1, owner Stella Coulthurst will invite friends and patrons of the inn for a decidedly personal pub-going experience.

The function promises to be a family-friendly affair, open to visitors of all ages.

West Berkshire Heritage Forum’s Sue Carveth-Ellis will talk on the pub’s history and architecture.

Her presentation will also touch upon rural beer-making and the role of women in this traditional industry.

The inn has an on-site microbrewery and publican John Trueman will be at hand to introduce visitors to it.

This will include a demonstration of the brewing process, with Mr Trueman converting barley into different-flavoured malts.

Those who want a more conventional night down the pub are free to remain at the bar with Mrs Coulthurst.

Musical entertainment will be provided by Newbury band The Cover Brothers.

Entry is free and the event will commence from 6pm, rounding off at around 9pm.

