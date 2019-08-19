Police given extra 24 hours to question 10 murder suspects

Thames Valley Police have been granted an extra 24 hours to question the 10 males who are being held on suspicion of murder following the death of Pc Andrew Harper in West Berkshire.

Ten males aged between 13 and 30 were arrested on suspicion of murder within an hour of the incident last Thursday.

Last night (Sunday) a 24-hour extension to their custody was granted at Reading Magistrates’ Court.

The males are:

. A 17-year-old from Bramley

. A 17-year-old from Aldermaston

. A 20-year-old from Burghfield

. A 16-year-old from Burghfield Common

. An 18-year-old from Mortimer

. A 24-year-old from Bramley

. A 30-year-old from Burghfield Common

. A 20-year-old from Reading,

. A 16-year-old from Burghfield Common

. A 13-year-old from Burghfield Common