BREAKING: Man charged with murder of police officer

A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder after a police officer died in West Berkshire last week.

Pc Andrew Harper was responding to reports of a burglary in Bradfield Southend.

Jed Foster has this evening been charged with his murder and will appear at Reading Magistrates Court tomorrow.

The other nine men charged on suspicion of murder have been released on bail until Friday, September 13.

Chief Crown Prosecutor Jaswant Narwal, said: “Following the death of PC Harper in Berkshire, the Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised Thames Valley Police to charge Jed Foster, 20, with murder and the theft of a quad bike.

“We will offer to meet with PC Harper’s family to explain the basis of the decision we have made following a lengthy review of the evidence available.”

“May I remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Foster are now active and that he has a right to a fair trial.

"It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”