Man charged with murdering Pc Andrew Harper appears in court

A MAN charged with murdering police officer Andrew Harper has appeared in court.

20-year-old Jed Foster, from Reading, appeared at Reading Magistrates' Court this morning (Tuesday).

Pc Harper, 28, was responding to reports of a burglary on Thursday in Bradfield Southend when he was dragged along the road by a vehicle.

Pc Harper, who got married four weeks ago, was killed on the A4 Bath Road in Sulhamstead.

Mr Foster was charged yesterday with murder and stealing a quad bike.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Reading Crown Court tomorrow.

He was not asked to enter any pleas to the charges but Robert Jacques, defending Mr Foster, said his client denied any involvement in the murder.

Nine other males aged between 13 and 30 were arrested on suspicion of murder. They have been released on bail until Friday, September 13.

Chief Crown Prosecutor Jaswant Narwal said: “May I remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Foster are now active and that he has a right to a fair trial.

"It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”