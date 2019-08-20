Donations pour into Pc Andrew Harper's charity fundraising page

A fundraising page set up by Pc Andrew Harper, who was killed in West Berkshire last week, to help children with cancer has raised more than £20,000.

Pc Harper died from multiple injuries after being dragged by a vehicle along the A4 near Sulhamstead on Thursday.

A man has appeared in court today, charged with murdering the officer.

The "highly regarded, popular member of the team", who had married his childhood sweetheart Lissie only four weeks earlier, was 28-years-old.

Pc Harper had planned to take part in a 20-mile obstacle course at Burghley House in Cambridgeshire to raise money for Children with Cancer UK.

He had set a modest target of £500, but his appeal has swelled to nearly £25,000 following his death.

Writing on the page, Pc Harper said: "Nobody deserves to experience the devastating impacts of cancer, but especially not children.

"Thankfully I've never had to experience the effects of child cancer but there are many who are not so lucky...

"Personally I have never been much of a runner – the longest I've ever done to date being 10K, however I have decided to run this 20 mile, 200 obstacle course route to try and help save the lives of children with cancer and keep families together.

"Even if only one child benefits then it will be well and truly worth it."

The fund currently stands at £24,918.10, rising to £30,161.76 with Gift Aid.

People have been paying tribute to Pc Harper alongside their donations.

One, listed as Met Officer, said: "Your story has touched so many. You were clearly a wonderful person. I hope your family find peace & strength in your memory. You gave everything and for that we will always be grateful. We can never repay our debt to you and your family x

Another said: "Clearly a very thoughtful, caring, special man who served his country yet still wanting to do more by raising money for this worthwhile cause. Deepest thoughts are with Andrews family and friends at this difficult time. Wishing you all strength and love."

One donor simply said "RIP Hero".

Those wishing to contribute to the fund can do so here

Meanwhile, a fund set up by the Thames Valley Police Federation to support Pc Harper's family currently stands at £219,782.