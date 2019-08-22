LIVE: GCSE results and reaction

THE team of Newbury Weekly News reporters (and photographer Phil Cannings) will be at schools across the district today as pupils collect their GCSE results.

The NWN team will be on hand to get all the reaction from pupils and headteachers this morning (Thursday), as those all-important envelopes are opened.

Our live blog on newburytoday.co.uk will continue throughout the morning – where we’ll bring you the very latest news and reaction as the results come in.

Then, in next Thursday’s paper, we will be publishing photographs from the day.

From everyone at the NWN, we wish everyone receiving their results the very best of luck.

10.15am

10.10am

The results are in at Theale Green School. Again, no news on the overall pass rate or the percentage of pupils achieiving 9 - 7 grades. This is the information we have from the school:

"Year 11 students at Theale Green School are celebrating this morning after collecting their GCSE results.

"They achieved some terrific GCSEs, and we are looking forward to welcoming many into the Sixth Form, which has just been confirmed as a Grade 1 ALPS provider (the top 1% in the country for Sixth Form provision).

"Many students at Theale Green School enjoy the rich curriculum offered particularly in Arts, Performing Arts and PE. Once again, many students achieved the highest grades in these subjects, as we also celebrate the PE department receiving its Gold Award for the sixth year in a row. "

10.00am

Benjamin Prout was thrilled with his results at Park House school this morning.

Benjamin received nine grades ranging from 4-9, including a 9 - which is equivalent to a high A* in - in English literature and he'll be staying on at Park House for A-levels.

9.45am

If you didn't quite get the results you were hoping for today, there are still plenty of options available to you.

Here's some advice from Dr Nick Smith, courses director and founder of the Oxford Open Learning Trust.

He said: “GCSE results day is a big moment in any child’s life and for thousands of children across the country, it will be a day of celebration.

"The results can be a springboard for a variety of exciting careers and it’s great to see so many students rewarded for their hard work.

“But for those who don’t quite get the results they hoped for, we’re here to reassure them that it certainly isn’t the end of the world! For those who don’t get the GCSE results they expected, there are a number of options available.

“The first step should be to get in touch with the course representative at the sixth form or college they applied for. They may still have spaces available on the course, or be able to suggest different subjects that do.

“Alternatively, it might be worth considering less traditional pathways, such as apprenticeships, work experience or a gap year. Such options do not mean that students have to simply leave education behind, as they can still resit GCSEs while working.

“Distance learning is the most flexible way of doing this as your course materials are available online and you can learn in your own time, all while working and gaining vital experience.”



9.30am

9.25am

The results are in at Kennet School in Thatcham. Again, we only have information on the pass rates in English (74 per cent) and mathematics (71 per cent).

As with Park House, we haven't had any news yet on what percentage achieved 9 - 7 (A* to A) or 9 - 4 (pass rate). Kennet have said the average grade achieved by all pupils is 5.

9.15am

Elizabeth Edwards (left) and Mimi Bennett were all smiles at St Gabriel's as they opened their results.

9.05am

Park House School is celebrating what it describes as an "outstanding set of results".

We've only got information on the percentage of students who passed mathematics and English at the moment (69 per cent).

We're hoping to bring you a bit more detail once we've got it from the school.

9.00am

Over to St Bartholomew's School, where 85 per cent of pupils achieved a grade 4 (pass) or higher. Nearly a third of all grades were 7 (A) or higher. St Bart's say it's a "record figure".

8.55am

The results are in at St Gabriel's School in Newbury, where 55 per cent of pupils achieved grades 9 to 7 (A* to A). Principal Ricki Smith said he's thrilled. Well done girls!

8.45am

Good morning and welcome to our live GCSE blog. We'll be updating this page throughout the day - but remember to keep refreshing!

8.03am

Newbury College is holding pop-up advice clinics at Parkway Shopping centre for pupils who have received their GCSE results today.

Today (Thursday) and tomorrow (Friday) the college team will be available at the old Animal unit next to Debenhams, making it even easier for you to get the advice and support you need when considering your next steps after school.

Whether you are looking to study full-time, or are considering an apprenticeship, and especially if you need support around results day, help is at hand.

The college's Monks Lane campus is also open all summer so feel to drop in or book an appointment with its careers advisers on (01635) 845000

For more details about the pop-up clinics, go to

Thursday, August 22: https://www.newbury-college.ac.uk/events/event/278-careers-advice-and-exam-results-clinics.html

Friday, August 23: https://www.newbury-college.ac.uk/events/event/279-careers-advice-and-exam-results-clinics.html