Man punched woman in head outside kebab shop

A NEWBURY man punched a woman to the ground outside a kebab shop in the town centre, prompting a general melee, a court heard.

The incident took place late at night by Gassans in Market Street, Reading magistrates were told on Thursday.

In the dock was 36-year-old Costel Fortuna, who lives in Queens Road.

Hazrat Ali, prosecuting, said that Mr Fortuna and the victim, Lauren Mumford, were not known to each other, but both had been drinking in Newbury that evening before they decided, at the same time, to get takeaway food.

She said Ms Mumford felt that Mr Fortuna had been staring at her and the pair exchanged angry words.

As they got closer to each other, the court heard, Mr Fortuna lashed out and punched Ms Mumford in the head, knocking her glasses flying and sending her sprawling to the ground.

There was then a general melee as other bystanders joined in, said Ms Ali.

Mr Fortuna admitted assaulting Ms Mumford by beating her on March 3.

Irina Schwab, defending, suggested her client, who has no previous convictions, had been provoked by the victim.

In sentencing Mr Fortuna, presiding magistrate Viv McCallum told him: “We’ve taken into account the fact that there was some provocation.

“It was a single blow, an isolated incident, and you are of previous good character.

“However we’ve also taken into account the fact that you had been drinking and that you did punch the victim during this incident.”

Mr Fortuna was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £30.

Ms McCallum added: “We are making no order for compensation because there is no evidence of [Ms Mumford’s] injuries and we have accepted that you were provoked.”