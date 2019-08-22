Nuisance tenant evicted for drugs in Thatcham

A THATCHAM man has been evicted from his home following repeated reports of drug-related antisocial behaviour.

A possession order was served by the county court on the property at Beancroft Road and he was evicted on August 1.

Sovereign Housing association said his behaviour was persistent enough that residents no longer felt comfortable and safe in their own homes, a situation which “could not be allowed to continue”.

The eviction follows close partnership working between Sovereign and Thames Valley Police.

Sovereign said that, despite offers of support and advice and warnings that he was at risk of losing his tenancy, the man’s antisocial behaviour continued and visits by the police became more frequent.

Newbury and Thatcham neighbourhood inspector Mark Tucker said: “I would like to thank the local community for their patience and co-operation.

“This result demonstrates that by working closely with Sovereign we were able to successfully obtain closure orders from the court, before being granted the possession order.

“This partnership action will undoubtedly help improve the quality of life of those that live and work within the local community.

“Persistent antisocial behaviour will not be tolerated in West Berkshire.”

The property had been subject to a three-month closure order, secured through the courts after officers and residents provided the necessary information.

Officers said that the property had reports going back over a year of noisy parties, drug use and antisocial behaviour linked to drug use – cannabis and class A drugs.

Sovereign’s regional housing manager Adrian Brunskill said: “Taking steps for eviction is always a very last resort for us.

“We want to help people sustain their tenancies and working with partner agencies, we provide support and guidance to help our residents.

“This can include anything from managing rent accounts to signposting and support with rehabilitation.

“However, we have to balance this support with the impact someone’s behaviour is having on other residents.

“When people repeatedly reject the opportunity to work with us, nor accept offers of support, we have to consider the wider neighbourhood and the effect the actions are having on their local community.”