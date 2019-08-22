Movie-makers return to Greenham Common

FILM crews have returned to Greenham Common this week. Trailers were spotted by the silos on the site yesterday evening (Wednesday).

Last week two stars of the Hollywood blockbuster franchise Fast and Furious – Vin Diesel and Nathalie Emmanuel – were spotted at Newbury Rugby Club, where the trailers for the cast and crew of Fast and Furious 9 were stationed on Thursday and Friday.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens was also filmed at Greenham Common in 2014.

