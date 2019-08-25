Popular art store Doodles closing - but staying online

AN independent art shop in Tadley is to close its doors after 10 years in business.

Doodles of Tadley has announced that it will open for the last time on Saturday, September 7.

Owner Katy Stevens said: “My reasons are 10-fold, but prompted by the terms of my lease coming to an end and the renewal requiring a commitment of 10 years, which is just too long for me as an individual running a business single-handedly.

“It’s not the end of Doodles though.

“It will be online in October, selling gorgeous hand-crafted goods and artwork and our art club and specialist workshops will take place at the Heath End Village Hall, just a few minutes away.”

Ms Stevens, who opened the shop with her late sister Melinda Webb, said: “Doodles was one of those ideas that would crop up in casual conversation as something you would love to do, but would almost certainly never actually do.

“But the idea was added to and tweaked over a number of years nonetheless and developed into quite an exciting business prospect.”

The sisters opened the store in 2008, just as the recession hit, but were able to survive through it.

Customers have sent dozens of messages wishing Ms Stevens well on the Doodles Facebook page.

Gemma Skeldon said: “This truly makes me sad.

“Yet another local business going. I am so pleased you are online.

“I will miss walking by every day on my way to work.”

Andy Ramsay added: “Sad to see you close.

“Doodles certainly brightens up the parade on Franklin Avenue.

“Never failed to find a little treat to spoil my wife in store.”

Ms Stevens is planning to spend more time on private commissions of art work and graphic design work.

She said: “I am currently involved in Hampshire Open Studios here at Doodles and after Doodles I will be able to get involved with exhibitions and art fairs more regularly to promote my work.

“So onwards and upwards.”

Until the store closes on September 7, all Doodles stock is half price.