Ashford Hill Road closure

road ahead closed

ASHFORD Hill Road in Headley will be closed for one month from September 2.

The closure is to allow the laying of four metres of BT ducting to existing cabinets.

The road will be closed along Ashford Hill with Headley, approximately 63 metres south east from opposite the entrance of Wheatlands on Ashford Hill Road, as directed by traffic signs.

The suggested alternative route is along Ashford Hill Road, Little Knowle Hill, Kingsclere Bypass and Newbury Road.

If you have any queries, email streetworks@hire-a-lite.com.

Plans are also available on the council website at https://www.basingstoke.gov.uk/ttro

  • ThatchamWX

    27/08/2019 - 10:10

    "ASHFORD Hill Road in Headley will be closed for one month from September 2." CLOSED FOR THREE DAYS ONLY. Read before you cut and paste. It's on the council website, and no doubt the press release. Planned start date is 2nd Sept, but if the date slips, the BT contractor can do the the work during September - for 3 days.

    Reply

