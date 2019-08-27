Ashford Hill Road closure

ASHFORD Hill Road in Headley will be closed for one month from September 2.

The closure is to allow the laying of four metres of BT ducting to existing cabinets.

The road will be closed along Ashford Hill with Headley, approximately 63 metres south east from opposite the entrance of Wheatlands on Ashford Hill Road, as directed by traffic signs.

The suggested alternative route is along Ashford Hill Road, Little Knowle Hill, Kingsclere Bypass and Newbury Road.

If you have any queries, email streetworks@hire-a-lite.com.

Plans are also available on the council website at https://www.basingstoke.gov.uk/ttro