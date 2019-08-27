Man tortured girlfriend with hammer for password

A JUDGE has jailed a jealous boyfriend who tortured his partner into revealing her online password.

Raging Oscar Blackall battered Alyshia Connorton into submission with a hammer then kicked her ‘black and blue’ while she cowered on the floor.

Eventually she could stand no more pain, Reading Crown Court heard last Thursday, and gave up her personal security codes so a jealous and insecure Blackall could check up on her.

At a previous hearing, Blackall, formerly of Sherwood House, London Road, Newbury, and latterly of no fixed address, admitted assaulting Ms Connorton, causing her actual bodily harm, in Newbury on June 22 and causing criminal damage to her laptop on the same occasion.

He also admitted assaulting her by beating on June 20.

The court heard that before the hammer attack, Blackall became enraged when Ms Connorton wanted to watch a film in another room rather than paying him the attention he thought he deserved, prompting him to wreck her laptop.

John Barnard, defending, said: “He has had no previous convictions and the victim wrote he was a ‘greatly intelligent, caring person with an incredibly bright future’.”

And Ms Connorton told the court: “What he has done is completely wrong, but I have no ill will towards him and I do believe he has taken responsibility for his actions.

“This said, he does need help. I would like him to receive anger management, which is enough.”

But Judge Nott told Blackall: “You deliberately took up a hammer and repeatedly hit her with it in a methodical manner because she would not give you her login, causing a significant amount of pain.

“Each time you asked her to log in to Facebook so you could monitor her activity. Each time you hit her harder for your wholly unreasonable demand. By the time she was kicked she was curled up on the floor.

“Having been tortured enough she gave you the details and you were satisfied with what you saw.”

But still Blackall was not satisfied, said Judge Nott, having later turned up at her workplace and shouting until he was arrested.

She added: “While it is right that you caused no fractures, the sustained assault with a hammer left bruising followed by kicking, effectively leaving the victim black and blue.

“Your relationship was coming to an end. It’s clear that you were insecure and anxious and wanted to know, quite unreasonably, what your now ex-partner was doing.

“This beating mercifully did not cause anything other than soft tissue damage, but she had to be checked at the hospital and given head injury advice. She was left with a headache, unsurprisingly.”

As Blackall wept, Judge Nott continued: “There are mitigating factors such as your previous good character and the fact that you are just 20 years old... but I’m not satisfied that you’re truly remorseful.”

Blackall was jailed for 16 months and made subject to a five-year restraining order.