Twosome Maggie and Jip look for home together

NINE-year-old lurcher Jip and her best friend Maggie, a three-year-old Bedlington whippet mix, are looking for a home together.

They love to do everything together, from snuggling up to playing.

Dogs Trust Newbury rehoming centre manager Antony Dominy said: “This gorgeous pair are just too cute for words.

“Jip is a very gentle lady and Maggie is the more energetic one who likes to play, which Jip enjoys too.

“They have a lovely friendship.

“Maggie has learnt a lot from Jip and relies on her for companionship and confidence.

“Jip and Maggie would fit into any home.

“They like to take some time to get to know you, but, once they do, you gain a true friend for life.

“They could live with children aged 11 years and over and be left for a few hours a day.

“Maggie and Jip are sociable with other dogs and would enjoy having friends on walks.

“Maggie can be excitable when on lead as she just loves to say hello to everyone she meets, but is undergoing training and responding very well.

“The girls have good basic training and great house manners.

“They are currently living in a foster home where they are enjoying their home comforts and evening snuggles on the sofa.”

Could Maggie and Jip be the pair for you?

Contact Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk