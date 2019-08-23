Chapel Row Fayre takes place tomorrow (Sat)

CHAPEL Row Fayre takes place tomorrow (Saturday).

The fair will be held, as usual, on the green opposite The Bladebone Inn in Chapel Row, Bucklebury, from 1pm.

This year’s event is supporting Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice, West Berkshire Mencap, Newbury Macmillan, Motor Neurone Disease Association and ABF The Soldiers’ Charity.

The programme includes sheep races, ferret racing, a dog show, craft tent, funfair, bouncy castles, tombolas, raffles, vintage cars and many more displays and stalls.

There will also be a beer tent, hog roast and a Pimm’s tent. Entry and parking are both free.