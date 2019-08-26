Parkway penalties raise money for local football team

A THATCHAM football team is almost £400 better off thanks to a fundraising event held at Newbury’s Parkway Shopping centre on Saturday.

Hundreds of shoppers took part in a penalty shootout, where they had to try and beat a goalkeeper, raising money for Thatcham Tornadoes in the process.

Those paying £1 to take three penalty attempts were rewarded with prizes if they scored two or three times.

Prizes included ice cream from Gelato Joe’s or vouchers from Entertainer and Paperchase.

A member of the Thatcham Tornadoes committee, Chris Cholmeley, said: “We were really excited to partner with Parkway Shopping for this event.

“It provided a great way to showcase grass roots football and, in particular, the recent success of the Tornadoes to grow girls football teams across all development groups.”

Parkway centre manager Andrew Marmot said: “It was fantastic to see so many families enjoying a day out at Parkway and wearing their football shirts, while also allowing us the opportunity to support such a vibrant local football club.”