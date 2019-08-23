Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Reports of body found in Newbury parkland

Police cordon off area popular with joggers

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

Police tape

POLICE have cordoned off an area in Newbury popular with joggers following reports of a body being discovered.

The incident happened this evening (Friday) in Northcroft Park around 6pm.

Thames Valley Police has not released an official statement but Newburytoday.co.uk understands that a person was found lifeless and that there are no suspicious circumstances.

A wooded area near water, opposite the leisure centre, remained cordoned off and a solitary police car remained at the scene this evening.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

BREAKING: Man charged with murder of police officer

Newlywed police officer was "dragged along by vehicle"

LIVE: GCSE results and reaction

LIVE: GCSE results and reaction

Reports of body found in Newbury parkland

Reports of body found in Newbury parkland

Movie-makers return to Greenham Common

Movie-makers return to Greenham Common

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33