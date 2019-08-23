Reports of body found in Newbury parkland
Fri, 23 Aug 2019
POLICE have cordoned off an area in Newbury popular with joggers following reports of a body being discovered.
The incident happened this evening (Friday) in Northcroft Park around 6pm.
Thames Valley Police has not released an official statement but Newburytoday.co.uk understands that a person was found lifeless and that there are no suspicious circumstances.
A wooded area near water, opposite the leisure centre, remained cordoned off and a solitary police car remained at the scene this evening.
