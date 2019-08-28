Space-themed fun on Thatcham Broadway

THATCHAM will be the final frontier for a space-themed Fun on the Broadway tomorrow (Thursday).

In homage to the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landings, the free family event will feature an alien to be photographed with, junk drumming workshops and members of Newbury Astronomical Society will be on hand to offer stargazing and astronomical advice.

The free event will be hosted by Thatcham Town Council, sponsored by Gardner Leader, between 10am and 3pm Thursday, August 29.