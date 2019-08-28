Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Space-themed fun on Thatcham Broadway

Free event returns tomorrow

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

thatcham town council logo

THATCHAM will be the final frontier for a space-themed Fun on the Broadway tomorrow (Thursday).

In homage to the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landings, the free family event will feature an alien to be photographed with, junk drumming workshops and members of Newbury Astronomical Society will be on hand to offer stargazing and astronomical advice. 

The free event will be hosted by Thatcham Town Council, sponsored by Gardner Leader, between 10am and 3pm Thursday, August 29.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Reports of body found in Newbury parkland

Reports of body found in Newbury parkland

Shop assistant stole £3,750

Shop assistant stole £3,750

University centre for Newbury given the go-ahead

University centre for Newbury given the go-ahead

Man tortured girlfriend with hammer for password

Man tortured girlfriend with hammer for password

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33